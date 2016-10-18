Newsvine

Factory farming could lead us to 'antibiotic apocalypse' | The Canary

Seeded by Karen Hopkins View Original Article: thecanary
Seeded on Tue Oct 18, 2016 4:17 PM
Data published by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) reveals that the use of strong antibiotics (such as colistin) has risen to record levels on European farms. This situation creates fertile ground for drug-resistant microbes to evolve, making antibiotics useless for treating people’s life-threatening conditions.

The World Health Organization (WHO) previously issued a warning, stating that, due to the importance of these drugs to humans, they should only be used in extreme cases to treat animals, if at all.

