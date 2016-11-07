Newsvine

Karen Hopkins

Karen Hopkins does not belong to any Nations, yet.

About health and internet savvy Articles: 0 Seeds: 14 Comments: 0 Since: Sep 2016

As Daylight Savings Time Ends, Consider Your Sleep Habits | Huffington Post

Current Status: Untrusted (25)
Seeded by Karen Hopkins View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Huffington Post
Seeded on Mon Nov 7, 2016 4:52 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Short-term problems arise when our busy schedules work against our natural sleep patterns. We lose two hours of sleep here and three hours there without realizing that cutting back on sleep, even temporarily, can have serious effects. We can see the high-cost of sleep-deprivation on our roads. One study showed the odds of being in a crash or near crash were nearly 3 times higher when the driver was drowsy.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor