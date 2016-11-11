A health center in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood has implemented a new program that helps patients access a gym membership for just $10 a month. Instead of focusing solely on prescribing drugs, tests and physicals, internists and psychologists now have the free will to prescribe exercise. The $10 a month gym memberships also include aerobics classes, kids' programs and childcare, making it more convenient for patients to get moving.
Finally some good news: More doctors are moving away from prescriptions - NaturalNews.com
Seeded on Fri Nov 11, 2016 4:08 PM
