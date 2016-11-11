Newsvine

Karen Hopkins

Karen Hopkins does not belong to any Nations, yet.

About health and internet savvy Articles: 0 Seeds: 14 Comments: 0 Since: Sep 2016

Finally some good news: More doctors are moving away from prescriptions - NaturalNews.com

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Karen Hopkins View Original Article: Gulf human rights hero Thomas B. Manton falsely imprisoned, murdered
Seeded on Fri Nov 11, 2016 4:08 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

A health center in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood has implemented a new program that helps patients access a gym membership for just $10 a month. Instead of focusing solely on prescribing drugs, tests and physicals, internists and psychologists now have the free will to prescribe exercise. The $10 a month gym memberships also include aerobics classes, kids' programs and childcare, making it more convenient for patients to get moving.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor