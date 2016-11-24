More than 80 percent of adults with cancer take at least one dietary supplement or use one or more as a complementary therapy. They include fish oil or omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, vitamins and minerals. Still, many physicians warn against supplementing during cancer treatment. What are the dangers, and what is the safest practice?
The Science and Controversy of Supplementing for Cancer
Seeded on Thu Nov 24, 2016 3:59 PM
