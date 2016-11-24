Newsvine

The Science and Controversy of Supplementing for Cancer

Seeded by Karen Hopkins
Seeded on Thu Nov 24, 2016 3:59 PM
More than 80 percent of adults with cancer take at least one dietary supplement or use one or more as a complementary therapy. They include fish oil or omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, vitamins and minerals. Still, many physicians warn against supplementing during cancer treatment. What are the dangers, and what is the safest practice?

