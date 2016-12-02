Newsvine

Karen Hopkins

Karen Hopkins does not belong to any Nations, yet.

About health and internet savvy Articles: 0 Seeds: 14 Comments: 0 Since: Sep 2016

Water intoxication: are we drowning in advice to drink more fluids?

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Karen Hopkins View Original Article: The Conversation
Seeded on Fri Dec 2, 2016 3:23 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Healthcare practitioners often encourage patients to “drink plenty of fluids” when they are unwell. Even the well are encouraged to drink lots of water to stay hydrated and keep healthy. Yet the rationale and evidence for these recommendations are equivocal. Timothy Noakes has spoken about the dangers of over-drinking in endurance athletes for some time, where the recommendation has been to drink as much as tolerable, and to drink before thirst.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor