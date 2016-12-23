Decoding Food Label Claims: The Lowdown on Package Promises

While browsing supermarket aisles, you may notice food packages bearing various claims. “Low-sodium” and “nonfat” are established terms, but relatively new phrases such as “not bioengineered,” “no antibiotics” and “natural” are appearing on produce, meat, egg, dairy and packaged products. These claims may seem like fluff meant to tempt consumers into buying products, but most food label declarations actually are tightly regulated. With new food label terms periodically emerging, consumers must be vigilant and learn claim meanings in order to make informed choices.