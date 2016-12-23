Newsvine

Karen Hopkins

Karen Hopkins does not belong to any Nations, yet.

About health and internet savvy Articles: 0 Seeds: 14 Comments: 0 Since: Sep 2016

Decoding Food Label Claims: The Lowdown on Package Promises

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Karen Hopkins View Original Article: Food and Nutrition
Seeded on Fri Dec 23, 2016 3:52 PM
Discuss:

While browsing supermarket aisles, you may notice food packages bearing various claims. “Low-sodium” and “nonfat” are established terms, but relatively new phrases such as “not bioengineered,” “no antibiotics” and “natural” are appearing on produce, meat, egg, dairy and packaged products. These claims may seem like fluff meant to tempt consumers into buying products, but most food label declarations actually are tightly regulated. With new food label terms periodically emerging, consumers must be vigilant and learn claim meanings in order to make informed choices.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor