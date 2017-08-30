Newsvine

Why Millennials Are Choosing Podcasting Over Blogging To Build Their Personal Brands

Millennials are on the move far more than generations before them and their mobile devices are their lifelines. Also, according to a 2016 BNP Paribas Global Entrepreneur Report, millennials are starting more companies at an earlier age and targeting much higher profits than their baby boomer parents and grandparents.

These three facts tell us some important things about a millennial’s lifestyle: They want to stay connected and they want to make their mark. To do these, more millennials are developing a personal and a professional brand that they can project and expand to a growing community.

Traditionally, this generation was told to create blogs and websites with portfolios. In fact, having a blog was a most effective way to promote their brands and expand their communities. Adding to that would be a strong social media presence. Even video was touted. Podcasts were rarely mentioned. But millennials have found that podcasts can be an important part of their branding toolkits – important enough that they appear to be abandoning blogs for them.

